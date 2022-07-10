Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 642.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,972,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,175,000 after purchasing an additional 755,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 896,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 631,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627,037 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.86 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

