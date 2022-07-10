HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($70.83) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €47.33 ($49.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.44 and a 200-day moving average of €56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €44.42 ($46.27) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($80.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

