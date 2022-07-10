Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 782 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 139,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

