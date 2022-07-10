Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,455 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

