Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.