Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,382,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

