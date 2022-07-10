Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 2,838 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,049,000 after buying an additional 86,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after buying an additional 177,617 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 879,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40.

