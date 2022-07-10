Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $263.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average of $273.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

