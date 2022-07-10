Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.14) to GBX 1,250 ($15.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Investec raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.03) to GBX 1,194 ($14.46) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $903.84.

HCXLF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

