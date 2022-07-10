Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $203.49 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 437,733,058 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.