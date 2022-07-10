Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCHDF. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

HCHDF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

