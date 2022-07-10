Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $133.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.10.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $83.61 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.