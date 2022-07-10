HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 624 at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.14) to GBX 624 ($7.56) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.24) to GBX 525 ($6.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.29.

NYSE HSBC opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

