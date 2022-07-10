HSBC Reiterates GBX 120 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

LON IAG opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

