Hush One Day Trading Volume Tops $447.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Hush has a total market cap of $574,047.04 and approximately $447.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00283437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00079569 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.