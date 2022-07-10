HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47,841.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $47,841.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

