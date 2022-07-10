IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $378.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.83. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.