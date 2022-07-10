iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0066 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.62 million and $227,131.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

