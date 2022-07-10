Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.56. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.