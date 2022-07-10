Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TSE INE opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.89 and a 52 week high of C$22.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

