Insider Buying: Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,525,465.45 in Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $373.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.