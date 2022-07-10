Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Buys 49,400 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.43 per share, with a total value of C$268,049.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,124.63.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$347,243.40.
- On Friday, June 17th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 38,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$210,697.96.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.63 per share, with a total value of C$349,053.80.
- On Monday, June 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.58 per share, with a total value of C$345,910.40.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$371,051.40.
- On Monday, May 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 59,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$350,760.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20.
Shares of SVI stock remained flat at $C$6.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
