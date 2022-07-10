International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.