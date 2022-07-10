Internet Computer 24-Hour Volume Tops $84.85 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $6.37 or 0.00030675 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $84.85 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00133813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer's total supply is 484,264,372 coins and its circulating supply is 245,735,804 coins.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

