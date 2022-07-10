Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $406.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

