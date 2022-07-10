Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

