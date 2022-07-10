Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,308 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.94% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $41,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY opened at $18.33 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.