Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

CGW opened at $44.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

