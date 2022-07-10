Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Stake Cut by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWMC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

