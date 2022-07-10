IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches Market Cap of $332,051.72

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 194.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $332,051.72 and $448.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 366.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000323 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

