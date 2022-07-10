iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.74% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.