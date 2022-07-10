iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 5.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

