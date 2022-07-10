iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

