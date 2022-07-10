iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 422.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,329 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.65. 3,452,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

