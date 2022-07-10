iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

