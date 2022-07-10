Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.09. 290,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,626. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

