Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $8.55. Japan Tobacco shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 43,746 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.38.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

