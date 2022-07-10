Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($15.42) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.31) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.80 ($18.54) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €8.28 ($8.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €7.11 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($14.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.79. The firm has a market cap of $825.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

