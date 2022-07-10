Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.15) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of EPA STM opened at €30.83 ($32.11) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($22.34). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

