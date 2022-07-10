Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 147,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 141,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 448,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,216,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

