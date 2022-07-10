Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.40. 1,938,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

