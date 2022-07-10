Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,569.00.

MELI traded down $12.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $708.63. 393,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $752.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.28. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.09 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

