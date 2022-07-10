Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 5,007,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,605. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.