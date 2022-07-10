Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

