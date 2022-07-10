Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

