Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,824 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12,841.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,736,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 388,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

