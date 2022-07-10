Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $31.99. 1,935,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock worth $82,220,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.