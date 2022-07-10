Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,551,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

