JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($47.47) to GBX 3,720 ($45.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Schroders from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 3,850 ($46.62) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,416.80.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. Schroders has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

