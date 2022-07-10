JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($43.59) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.86).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,836 ($46.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,662.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,665.33. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($53.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,918.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.23%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

